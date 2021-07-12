Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after 'nasty' crash in West Lancashire
A man was left with "serious injuries" following a two-vehicle collision in Scarisbrick.
A Vauxhall Corsa and a Range Rover Evoque collided in Southport Road at around 3.35pm on Saturday, July 10.
The driver of the Corsa - a man aged in his 30s - suffered "serious injuries" and remains in hospital.
The occupants of the Land Rover suffered "minor injuries", police said.
"This was a nasty collision which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries," Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said.
"We are determined to establish exactly what occurred and are now asking anybody with information about it to get in touch.
"Perhaps you saw the collision, have a dashcam which captured it or maybe you saw one of the vehicles shortly before the crash.
"If you can help, please contact us as soon as possible."
Anybody with information has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 959 of July 10.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.