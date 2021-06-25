Man hospitalised after crash involving car and motorbike in Accrington

A man was taken to hospital following a collision that closed a street in Accrington this morning (June 25).

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th June 2021, 1:50 pm
Updated Friday, 25th June 2021, 1:52 pm

Police and paramedics rushed to Nuttall Street after a car and a motorbike collided at around 8.15am.

The road was blocked off while emergency crews attended the scene, with police urging residents to avoid the area.

A man in his 30s - who is believed to be the motorcyclist - was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be serious, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

The road was reopened at around 9.30am.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following a collision in Accrington.

