Police closed the motorway in both directions, between junctions 11 and 14, due to a ‘police incident’ on Sunday (November 6).

It is now confirmed that a man had fallen from the bridge and died from his injuries.

Police closed the M65 between junction 11 and junction 14 whilst they worked at the scene on Sunday (November 6)

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.55pm to a bridge over the M65 between Junctions 11 and 14 to reports of concern for welfare.

"Emergency services attended and found a man had fallen from the bridge. He has since sadly died.

"His family are being supported and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"The motorway has now reopened."

