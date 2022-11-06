Lasting from just one day to five weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (November 7).

Ashfield, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: Nov 8- Nov 10

Blackpool Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Lea Hall Bridge, Blackpool Road A583, Preston Trial Holes on bridge to allow for new 6.6 KV cable installation to take place, working on behalf of F2 Chemicals LTD TM Lane Closure When: Nov 8- Nov 9

Brackenbury Road, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Nov 8- Nov 10