News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston roadworks from November 7: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to five weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (November 7).

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Ashfield, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: Nov 8- Nov 10

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: Lea Hall Bridge, Blackpool Road A583, Preston Trial Holes on bridge to allow for new 6.6 KV cable installation to take place, working on behalf of F2 Chemicals LTD TM Lane Closure When: Nov 8- Nov 9

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Brackenbury Road, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Nov 8- Nov 10

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PrestonMotorists
Next Page
Page 1 of 7