M65 reopens after car towing trailer overturns near Blackburn

Long delays were building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

The westbound carriageway was blocked following a crash near junction 4 (Earcroft) at approximately 2pm on Thursday (April 20).

A car towing a trailer overturned in the collision, spreading debris across the carriageway.

Congestion was building in the area following the crash, with motorists passing the incident using the hard shoulder.

A diversion was later put in place and the motorway was closed between junctions 4 and 3 to allow the scene to be cleared.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Heavy traffic was building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn (Credit: AA)

At 4.13pm, National Highways confirmed the road had been reopened, but residual delays of around 40 minutes remained between junction 5 and 3.

Related topics:M65Blackburn