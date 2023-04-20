The westbound carriageway was blocked following a crash near junction 4 (Earcroft) at approximately 2pm on Thursday (April 20).

A car towing a trailer overturned in the collision, spreading debris across the carriageway.

Congestion was building in the area following the crash, with motorists passing the incident using the hard shoulder.

A diversion was later put in place and the motorway was closed between junctions 4 and 3 to allow the scene to be cleared.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Heavy traffic was building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn (Credit: AA)