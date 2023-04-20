M65 reopens after car towing trailer overturns near Blackburn
Long delays were building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn.
The westbound carriageway was blocked following a crash near junction 4 (Earcroft) at approximately 2pm on Thursday (April 20).
A car towing a trailer overturned in the collision, spreading debris across the carriageway.
Congestion was building in the area following the crash, with motorists passing the incident using the hard shoulder.
A diversion was later put in place and the motorway was closed between junctions 4 and 3 to allow the scene to be cleared.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
At 4.13pm, National Highways confirmed the road had been reopened, but residual delays of around 40 minutes remained between junction 5 and 3.