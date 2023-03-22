News you can trust since 1886
M61 traffic updates after school coach crashes on motorway near Westhoughton

There are delays on the M61 after a school coach crashed through the central reservation near Bolton today (Wednesday, March 22).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the crash close to junction 5 at Westhoughton at around 10.30am.

An air ambulance was called to the scene but no one has been taken to hospital. North West Ambulance Service confirmed all passengers were assessed at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Two northbound lanes (2 & 3) remain closed for emergency barrier repairs and traffic is queued back to junction 4 at Farnworth.

National Highways say there is around 3 miles of congestion and delays of around 30 minutes on approach to the scene.

The lane closures are also leading to slow traffic through Little Hulton and on the A6 Blackrod Bypass as drivers seek alternative routes.

One southbound lane (lane 3) was also closed on the M61 between Westhoughton and Farnworth but has since reopened.

The coach crashed through the central reservation barrier on the M61 near Westhoughton. Picture: Submitted
National Highways tweeted: “The M61 within J5 (Westhoughton), lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed northbound, and lane 3 (of 3) is closed southbound due to a collision.

“There is currently approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”

There were delays on the M61 near Westhoughton after a coach crashed through the central reservation today (Wednesday, March 22). Pic credit: @NoseyLatic
