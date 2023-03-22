Work on new M55 junction in 'critical final stages' - what happens next

Motorists who have long had to contend with two lanes and 50 mph limits on a substantial section of both carriageways, along with closures and diversions at various stages of the project, will breathe a collective sigh of relief when the Preston West Distributor Road is finally available to traffic.

The £207m road, being built by Costain for Lancashire County Council, will link the new junction 2 of the M55 with the A583 at Lea via Bartle.

Work started in October 2019 and drivers now able to see the junction and road taking shape, with roundabouts in place, slip roads laid out and trees planted, the big question is when will it be open?

Nicola Elsworth, head of planning and enabling at Homes England, with Lancashire County Councillor AidyRiggott (left) and Matthew Brown from Preston City Council when the name of the new road was announced.

Officials at Lancashire County Council aren’t being any more specific than that it will be ready for traffic “this year”, although signage and some previous comments have indicated this spring, the current season, running until June.

But they have issued a list of the work which remains to be done, which includes signage and fencing.

The full list is:Laying surface course to carriageways and footways.

Road markings

Signage

Landscaping

Fencing

Traffic signals & Motorway communications installation/commissioning.

Electrical testing

General snagging (checking for faults).

A County Council spokesman said: "We're in the critical final stages of construction and the road is due to open this year.

"We understand that residents and businesses are excited to see this huge project moving into its final stages and we'll announce more details about the opening as we get closer to it.

"Our team have been working incredibly hard on site with Costain, including during the Covid pandemic, to deliver this important new road which will open up access on the west side of Preston, creating a brand-new motorway junction and supporting the delivery of 17,000 new homes and 20,000 new jobs.

“The road is a large site and while we have undertaken many of the activities listed there are some areas outstanding.”

The scheme gives the M55 a junction two for the first the motorway to Blackpool from the M6 opened in 1975.

It was originally intended for junction two to accommodate an extension of the M65 from east Lancashire to the M55 but the cost of that extension proved prohibitive and the idea was abandoned, with the M6 widened to four lanes each way between Samlesbury and Broughton instead.

The aim of the new road, which is part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, is to reduce congestion and open up new opportunities for workers and businesses.

It will also improve access to the west side of Preston, where new homes are being built to accommodate the growing workforce in the city.

The County Council says the road will help create more than 20,000 new private sector jobs and see more than 17,000 new homes built across the area, along with new school places and open green spaces.

Nicola Elsworth, head of planning and enabling at Homes England, said: "Homes England is keen to see the impact it has in unlocking further growth in the City Region."