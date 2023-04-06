Northbound traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) while emergency services made their way to the scene at around 1.30pm.

The caravan has since been moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes have re-opened. No one was injured, police have confirmed.

A 20 minute delay remains in the area with three miles of queuing traffic, so motorists are advised to allow extra journey time this afternoon.

The southbound M6 has reopened after a crash closed the motorway for five hours today (Thursday, April 6).

The crash near Tebay Services led to police closing the southbound carriageway from around 8am to 1.30pm between junctions 39 (Shap, Kendal) and 37 (Sedbergh).

Traffic was also briefly stopped on the northbound side to allow an air ambulance to land near the scene.

