M61 traffic updates after caravan overturns on motorway near Chorley

There are delays on the M61 after a caravan overturned on the motorway near Chorley this afternoon (Thursday, April 6).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

Northbound traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) while emergency services made their way to the scene at around 1.30pm.

The caravan has since been moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes have re-opened. No one was injured, police have confirmed.

A 20 minute delay remains in the area with three miles of queuing traffic, so motorists are advised to allow extra journey time this afternoon.

Northbound traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) while emergency services made their way to the scene at around 1.30pmNorthbound traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) while emergency services made their way to the scene at around 1.30pm
Cyclist involved in serious accident as police close road near Chorley

Delays after M6 crash near Lake District ahead of Easter getaway

The southbound M6 has reopened after a crash closed the motorway for five hours today (Thursday, April 6).

The crash near Tebay Services led to police closing the southbound carriageway from around 8am to 1.30pm between junctions 39 (Shap, Kendal) and 37 (Sedbergh).

Traffic was also briefly stopped on the northbound side to allow an air ambulance to land near the scene.

You can find the further details and the latest updates on the M6 in our report here.

