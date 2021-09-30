M61 delays after crash in Chorley

Long queues are building after the crash near Botany Bay which forced police to close lanes between junctions 9 (Clayton Brook Interchange, M65) and 8 (Chorley, A6)

All southbound traffic was held until just before 12.30pm whilst the two vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the hard shoulder.

All lanes have now reopened, but delays of around 20 minutes remain due to residual congestion.

