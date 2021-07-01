M6 reopens after overnight lorry crash closes motorway for 10 hours

The M6 has reopened following a 10-hour closure that was caused by a serious lorry crash in the early hours near Leyland.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:16 am
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:24 am

Al lanes on the southbound motorway are back open following an extensive clean-up operation at the scene of the crash near junction 28 (Leyland).

The motorway had been closed since 1am between Leyland and junction 27 (Standish/Parbold) after the crash involving a lorry and a car.

Traffic has been moving freely along the stretch of M6 since it reopened at 10.40am.

