M6 reopens after overnight lorry crash closes motorway for 10 hours

Al lanes on the southbound motorway are back open following an extensive clean-up operation at the scene of the crash near junction 28 (Leyland).

The motorway had been closed since 1am between Leyland and junction 27 (Standish/Parbold) after the crash involving a lorry and a car.

Traffic has been moving freely along the stretch of M6 since it reopened at 10.40am.

The M6 southbound has reopened after a 10-hour closure caused by a serious lorry crash near Leyland at 1am this morning (Thursday, July 1)