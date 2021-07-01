Everything we know about the M6 southbound closure after serious lorry crash near Leyland

The motorway was initially closed at around 11.30pm after a lorry jackknifed between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange).

The closure led to congestion back to Leyland before reopening at 5.45am, but it was in these queues that a second crash occurred.

This crash involved a lorry and a car and led to another closure on the congested southbound carriageway between Leyland (junction 28) and Standish/Parbold (junction 27).

The M6 is likely to stay closed for the "next few hours", say police, after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car near Leyland earlier this morning (Thursday, July 1)

Police fire crews and paramedics attended the scene, but North West Ambulance Service said no casualties have been taken to hospital.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We received a call to attend from the police at 1.03am this morning. An emergency ambulance, a response vehicle and an advanced paramedic went to the scene. We didn’t take anyone to hospital."

Lancashire Police described the second crash as "serious", but has not released any further information at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "It’s a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at junction 28 southbound. It came into us just after 1am.

There is heavy congestion as southbound traffic is diverted off the motorway at Leyland and 11 miles south along the A49 Wigan Road / Preston Road to rejoin the M6 at Standish

"The carriageway remains closed at this time."

North West Motorway Police Group are also at the scene carrying out a full investigation.

Highways England added that the crash caused a diesel spill on the motorway and its maintenance teams are busy repairing the road surface.

The agency said the M6 is likely to remain closed throughout morning rush hour and for "at least the next few hours" as the clean-up operation continues.

Highways said "significant delays" are likely this morning and motorists are urged to avoid the motorway and follow the diversions.

Southbound motorists can follow the hollow square symbol for diversions, via the B5256 and A49 southbound and then the A5209 westbound.

Delays are also expected on the diversion routes due to the volume of rush hour traffic.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.