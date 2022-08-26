News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M6, M55, M61 and M65 traffic news LIVE: Long delays as thousands of bank holiday travellers descend on motorway network

Here's all the latest from the M6, M55, M61 and M65 as Lancashire residents head off to enjoy the August bank holiday weekend.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:00 pm

Follow our live blog for the latest updates:

The latest traffic news from the M6, M55, M61 and M65 (Credit: National Highways)

M6, M55, M61, M65 traffic news: Heavy traffic as thousands start Bank Holiday getaway

Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 18:22

Key Events

  • Crash on M6 southbound between junctions 34 and 33
  • 3.10pm - Heavy traffic building on M6 northbound and M61 northbound near Preston
  • 8.20pm - Normal traffic conditions
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 18:22

Normal traffic conditions across Lancashire’s motorways

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:26

Latest traffic map of the area

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:23

Congestion building on M55 eastbound

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:21

The moment a 20-year-old drunk-driver is apprehended by police

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:15

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 15:37

No planned full closures tonight

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 15:35

Witness appeal after motorcyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Freckleton crash

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man riding a Suzuki motorbike travelling in the opposite direction in Kirkham Road at around 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Freckleton, suffered a “serious injury to his leg” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, also from Freckleton, was not injured.

Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.”

Click HERE to read the full story.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 15:18

Traffic still recovering from crash on M6 southbound near Lancaster

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 15:11

Congestion on the M61 northbound near junction 9 (Clayton Brook)

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 15:09

Heavy traffic on M6 and M61 near Preston

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
M55M65Lancashire