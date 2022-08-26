Motorcyclist hospitalised with ‘serious leg injury’ after being struck by car in Freckleton
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Freckleton.
A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man riding a Suzuki motorbike travelling in the opposite direction in Kirkham Road at around 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Freckleton, suffered a “serious injury to his leg” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, also from Freckleton, was not injured.
Accident investigators were at the scene for five hours following the collision.
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.
“The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has taken place.
“If you can help, or have dashboard mounted camera footage, please contact us.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0346 of August 23.