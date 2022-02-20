M6 driver caught speeding past police at 102mph during Storm Franklin downpours

A speeding driver was pursued by police after he sped past them at over 100mph on a rain-soaked M6 today (Sunday, February 20).

By Matthew Calderbank
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 7:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 7:22 pm

Officers patrolling the motorway gave chase after the driver hurtled past them as Storm Franklin swept across Lancashire this afternoon.

It happened on the northbound M6 near Preston at 3.19pm, as heavy rain and strong winds made for some hair-raising driving conditions.

And he wasn't the only driver with a deathwish on the motorway today.

Less than an hour earlier, the same traffic officers - who were patrolling the M6 in an unmarked car - had to stop another driver after he undertook them at 93mph.

"In adverse weather such as rain its important to slow down", tweeted Lancashire Road Police.

"One driver stopped on M6 northbound after he undertook an unmarked police car and driving at 90+, then on southbound, another stopped due to speed of 100+!"

