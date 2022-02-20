M6 lane closures in Preston due to flooding on motorway between junctions 29 and 31
There is congestion on a rain-soaked M6 in Preston after the motorway was partially flooded this afternoon (Sunday, February 20).
Police have closed lane 4 (of 4) on the northbound M6 between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange, Preston, Clitheroe).
The lane closure is leading to slow moving traffic on the congested stretch of motorway from Walton-le-Dale to Brockholes/Tickled Trout.
National Highways say the lane closure is likely to remain in place for the rest of the day, as further rain is expected due to Storm Franklin.
No accidents have been reported due to the flooding.
A number of flood warnings are in force across Lancashire today (Sunday, February 20) as Storm Franklin brings further downpours to the North West.
You can find the full list of today's flood warnings and alerts here.
