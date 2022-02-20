M6 lane closures in Preston due to flooding on motorway between junctions 29 and 31

Police have closed lane 4 (of 4) on the northbound M6 between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange, Preston, Clitheroe).

The lane closure is leading to slow moving traffic on the congested stretch of motorway from Walton-le-Dale to Brockholes/Tickled Trout.

National Highways say the lane closure is likely to remain in place for the rest of the day, as further rain is expected due to Storm Franklin.

A lane closure is in force on the M6 northbound, between junctions J29 and J31, due to flooding on the motorway in Preston today (Sunday, February 20)

No accidents have been reported due to the flooding.

A number of flood warnings are in force across Lancashire today (Sunday, February 20) as Storm Franklin brings further downpours to the North West.

You can find the full list of today's flood warnings and alerts here.

