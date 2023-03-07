News you can trust since 1886
M6 delays and traffic updates after lorry sheds its load in Preston

There are severe delays on the M6 after an accident involving a lorry this morning (Tuesday, March 7).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:16am

Two lanes are currently closed between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge).

A lorry has shed some of its load of sawdust after breaking heavily to avoid a collision just before junction 31a.

The scattered debris led to the closure of lanes 1 and 2, causing congestion back to junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall) and junction 9 of the M61 at Walton Summit.

A HGV shed some of its cargo of sawdust after braking heavily to avoid a collision on the M6 in Preston this morning (Tuesday, March 7)
National Highways reported delays of around 60 minutes while Lancashire Police said it expects the partial closure to remain for a few hours whilst the cleanup continues.

No injuries were reported.

Two lanes are currently closed on the M6 in Preston, between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge)
Motorists also battled with delays on the M55 towards Blackpool this morning.

One lane was closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road / Kirkham) and 4 (A583 Preston New Road / Blackpool).

Around seven cars were reportedly involved in the crash, with police, fire and ambulance crews attending the scene.

National Highways said it expected normal traffic to resume by 11.15am.

