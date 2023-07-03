The tanker hit the central reservation while travelling north between junctions 31 and 32 at around 7am on Sunday morning (July 2).

It then crashed through into the southbound carriageway before overturning, spilling diesel and approximately 20,000 litres of milk.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

The carriageway was closed for most of the day as the milk and diesel was cleared, with the motorway fully reopening at around 4.50pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re pleased to advise the earlier M6 motorway closure following an overturned milk tanker has now been reopened.

“Traffic is expected to be slow moving and congested for some time so please avoid the area where possible.”

Severe delays were experienced in both directions following the collision, with motorists reporting delays of up to eight and a half hours.

The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday (Credit: National Highways)

We asked our readers to share how long they were stuck in the tailbacks.

These were some of their responses:

Sarah Johnson: “Spent three and a half hours trying to visit my mum in Fulwood. Didn’t even get there.

“Never known traffic like it, it just wasn’t moving. Total gridlock.”

Lancashire Police said the motorway would be closed for "most of the day" after the milk and diesel spillage (Credit: National Highways/ SWNS)

Marie Laura: “It took me 3three hours to get home from work in Blackpool. Was not happy. I had been up since 4am.”

Lauren Kay Dineley: “We set off from Blackpool zoo back to Preston at 5pm last night and it took two hours. Never seen it as bad as that.”

Sara Kathryn Hodkinson: “Over six hours from the Lake District.”

Eerie scenes on the motorway following the closures (Credit: Peter Ainsworth)

Steph Elaine Richardson: “My partner and his mate were stuck in it for seven hours.”

Thelma Haslam: “We were stuck for eight and a half hours. Our normal journey takes three quarters of an hour.”

Pauol Durham: “Took seven hours from Kirkham to Chorley.”

Adam Hadfield: “Two hours from Longridge to Preston.”

Debbie Makinson: “My son and nephew. five hours from Lancaster to Preston.”

Willow Hailwood: “Stuck on the M55 for eight hours.”

The milk tanker is righted on the M6 near Preston after the incident (Credit: National Highways)

Pauline Burke: “Eight hours from Blackpool to Preston. It was not pleasant.”

Richard Kenworthy: “Six and a half hours on the M55 on the way to Liverpool.

“It would have made sense to open the new Preston Western Distributor road. Particularly considering we’re currently driving along it for our return journey.”

Rachel Mcmullen: “Six hours to get back to St Annes from Huddersfield. I hope no one was badly injured.”

Penny Singer-Carter: “12 hours to go from Blackpool to Essex, even with a scenic tour through Preston.”

Julie Murdoch: “Yes, was on A59 from Yorkshire. Took three hours to get through Preston.”

Sammie Antha: “Two hours from Blackpool to Odeon in Preston.”

Sophia Owen: “Seven and a half hours from Blackpool to Blackburn.”

Mikaela Russell: “Took two hours to get from the start of M55 to junction 1 at 9:30am.”