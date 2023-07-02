Motorists spent hours stuck in traffic after the incident just after 7am which saw the HGV collide with the central reservation and turn onto its side. A large quantity of milk, some 20,000 litres, and diesel spilled onto the carriageway, causing it to be closed between junctions 31 and 32. The male driver and female passenger were injured in the incident with their condition currently unknown.

Diversions were put in place with motorists being encouraged to plan their journeys. Many people were heading to the final night of Lytham Festival with organisers issuing a warning to those attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 5.30pm the southbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 31 remained closed. As did the M5 eastbound between junction 3 for Kirkham and the M6. Even with the northbound side open, traffic remained extremely slow due to the extensive tailbacks with surrounding roads and the city of Preston also impacted.

Full diversion details after M6 Lancashire closure

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs if heading southbound

Exit the M6 J32, Blackpool onto M55. Exit the M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit A6 Preston. At the A6/A6085 junction turn left (M6 south). Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M61 J31, Tickle Trout. At the roundabout take the second exit. M6 south, Birmingham.

The milk tanker is righted on the M6 near Preston after the incident early this morning

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exit the M6 J31, Tickle Trout. Take the first roundabout exit, Preston A59. At the next roundabout take the second exit, Blackpool (A583). At the A6 junction turn right (M6) (M55). Follow the A6 north to M55 J1 Broughton.

Road users are then advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound