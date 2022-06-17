The motorway is expected remain shut between Preston and Lancaster for much of the morning as the recovery operation continues.

A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway after the lorry crash at around 2.30am.

Highways say this will need to be cleared and the road surface repaired and inspected before the motorway can reopen.

Recovery is still ongoing after a lorry overturned on M6 between Preston and Lancaster at 2.30am (June 17)

Traffic is currently queued back to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge, with traffic now exiting the motorway at that junction and heading into Preston.

Motorists joining from the M61 are now queuing for some distance due to the delays. The A6 northbound towards Garstang is also facing heavy delays with traffic coming off of the M6 at junction 32 and heading north towards Lancaster.

A diversion route has been put in place. You can find the route here.

Here are the latest updates….