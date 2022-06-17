The motorway is expected remain shut between Preston and Lancaster for much of the morning as the recovery operation continues.
A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway after the lorry crash at around 2.30am.
Highways say this will need to be cleared and the road surface repaired and inspected before the motorway can reopen.
Traffic is currently queued back to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge, with traffic now exiting the motorway at that junction and heading into Preston.
Motorists joining from the M61 are now queuing for some distance due to the delays. The A6 northbound towards Garstang is also facing heavy delays with traffic coming off of the M6 at junction 32 and heading north towards Lancaster.
A diversion route has been put in place. You can find the route here.
Travel updates as northbound M6 closed
Last updated: Friday, 17 June, 2022, 14:27
- M6 Northbound closed from J32 M55 ( Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang).
- Congestion to J29 (M61, M65 interchange). Also seeing delays through Leyland, Lostock Hall, Preston and Fulwood.
- M6 shut since 2.30am and is expected to remain closed for some time for recovery and clean up.
Latest update from National Highways on M6 closure
A spokesman for National Highways says: “As of 2.25pm the carriageway remains closed for recovery and there are reported delays of 70 minutes above normal travel time.
“There are also around eight miles of congestion on the approach on the M6.
“There is no estimated time as of yet for when the motorway is due to open.”
Seven miles of traffic
Traffic website Inrix is reporting at least 7 miles of traffic on the M6 northbound approach as drivers are diverted off the motorway.
It says: “M6 Northbound closed severe delays, queueing traffic for seven miles due to overturned lorry and recovery work from J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang).
“Congestion to J30 (M61 interchange). Also seeing delays through Leyland, Lostock Hall, Preston and Fulwood. With traffic leaving the motorway early at J29.”
The scene of the crash is just north of junction 32 in the Barton area Preston, about half-a-mile from Barton Lane.
Recovery still ongoing as M6 remains shut between Preston and Lancaster
Diversion route
M6 motorists are being diverted as follows:
- Exit M6 J32 (Blackpool), onto M55
- Follow M55 westbound to J1 Exit M55 at J1 (Broughton) and take third roundabout exit, A6 Garstang
- Follow A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow, Garstang, to M6 J33 (Lancaster South), rejoin M6 northbound
Congestion along A6 and long delays to rejoin M6 at J33
We are seeing severe congestion on the A6 northbound through Broughton and Garstang due to the M6 diversion this morning (pictured).
There are also long delays for those seeking to rejoin the M6 at J33 (Hampson Green, Lancaster South)