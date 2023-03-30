News you can trust since 1886
M6 and M65 delays and traffic updates after incidents on both Lancashire motorways

There are delays on the M6 and M65 after incidents on both motorways this morning (Thursday, March 30).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:36 BST

M6

Two lanes are closed on the southbound M6 in Preston – between junctions 31 and 29 – due to a lorry with an unsafe load.

National Highways says it expect the lanes to be closed throughout the morning.

The shifted load (pictured) was as risk of tumbling onto the motorway and removal and vehicle recovery is likely to take some time, said the agency.

The load needs to be removed and a replacement lorry, fork lift and heavy recovery unit will be working at the scene through the morning.

Two lanes (3 & 4) remain open but there are currently delays of around 30 minutes. Congestion is back to J32 (M55 Broughton interchange) with traffic also falling on to the M55 back to J1 for Fulwood.

M65

There are also delays on the M65 westbound between junction 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton) and junction 2 (Clayton Brook, M61).

All traffic was stopped at around 8.50am due to a crash but lane 1 (of two) has since reopened.

Emergency services are at the scene and there currently delays of around 40 minutes and four miles of congestion back to junction 4.

