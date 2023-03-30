On the day when the LEP tracked down the bruised and battered Fishergate Bollard to his hiding place in a council depot, a second battle-scarred traffic marker was taking yet another painful tumble - and all in the line of duty.

Lane Ends Bollard in Ashton had to be rushed in for surgery after being knocked off his sentry post by an errant motorist - for what locals say is at least the 10th time.

While two other pals on the opposite traffic island have been surviving almost intact, Lane Ends has been finding life a real pain in the asphalt trying to stay on his plinthe.

Missing in action - Lane Ends Bollard is in for repair yet again.

One local told the Post: "As you approach Lane Ends from Ingol down Woodplumpton Road and turn right towards Ashton Park, vehicles keep hitting the bollard in the middle. And if they are travelling fast enough they take out the lamp post as well! They keep hitting it trying to beat the lights when they change.

"I've witnessed this several times, even as recent as Monday. I’ve even thought of contacting the council to find out how many times its been hit, because it's every other week. It's got to be in double figures.

"It's such a regular occasion that I think the council have even put up CCTV cameras to try and catch who's doing it."

All that remains of the bollard after another crash.

When the Post visited the scene of the crime this week all that remained of Lane Ends Bollard were four bolts and a few fragments of plastic on the traffic island where he normally stands on duty. The two other bollards on the opposite side of the junction were looking forlorn on their little island, clearly missing their little buddy.

Lancashire County Council already have Fishergate Bollard and his five companions in cold storage after multiple clashes with motorists at the junction of Fishergate, Corporation Street and Butler Street. They were "retired" three years ago and replaced by more robust steel bollards.

The highways authority is now looking to bring them out of retirement in another part of the city, but have not yet decided what their new roles will be.

An LCC spokesman told the Post this week: "The infamous Fishergate Bollard, known as Bolly, is currently enjoying retirement in our depot following a long and eventful life.

Speed is an issue, say locals, as drivers rush to beat the traffic lights.

"Despite being in some near scrapes over the years, Bolly remains healthy and happy, spending his days with his motley crew of bollards after his days protecting the people of Preston. We appreciate that Bolly's infamy has garnered him an army of loyal fans who are keen to be reunited with their hardened hero.

"We can confirm that a new location in the city centre is being looked into to see if it would be a suitable location to re-site Bolly in the future. What Bolly's (new) role will be is yet to be decided, as we fear his days of butting heads with motorists are probably behind him.

"More will be revealed when the time is right. All we can say for now is – watch this space."

The authority has been contacted for a comment on the health of Lane Ends Bollard and whether he will be returning to his problem plinthe.

