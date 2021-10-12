M6 and M55 delays after rush hour crash in Preston

Police and ambulances are at the scene near Broughton Interchange where lane 3 has been closed, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

The lane closure is currently in force between M55 eastbound junction 1 (Preston, A6) and southbound M6 junction 32 (Broughton Interchange).

The crash reportedly involved a van and two cars just past the Broughton junction and is leading to delays for Preston-bound traffic on the M55 back to junction 3 (Wesham Interchange).

National Highways say long queues are building but normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 9am.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.