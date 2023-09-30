‘Law unto themselves': Preston food delivery bikers blasted for flouting Fishergate one-way system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Preston councillor says she witnesses near misses involving pedestrians almost every time she heads into town - and has been involved in one herself.

The problem, Christine Abram told the Post, comes when the two-wheeled workers head the wrong way through Fishergate’s one-system - and almost invariably end up being confronted by a bus coming in the opposite direction.

The food delivery riders are taking to the pavement, much to the concern of a former Preston city councillor

“When they realise they've got nowhere to go, they just dive onto the pavement - but they don't bother about who might be on the pavement or who they might hit.

“I've seen people leaping aside - they just [have to] jump out of the way. [The riders] are on a mission, but we don’t want, say, some elderly person knocking over whose life is then ruined or someone with a pram being run into.

“I was crossing Fishergate on one occasion and I only looked one way - because it’s a one-way street - and I had to jump back when a cyclist came from the other side. He just said to me, ‘I’m on a bike' - that was his justification,” says Christine.

Cyclists are permitted to use Fishergate during the hours it operates as a bus-only route and at any other time - but they must be heading in the same direction as the rest of the traffic.

Two cyclists riding the wrong way along Fishergate - the first of which appears to be a food courier

When she was a city councillor, Christine was a vocal critic of the conversion of Fishergate into a ‘shared space’ street, which left little delineation between the highway and the footpath. However, she now points to a “lack of town centre policing” as the main cause of the incidents she has witnessed.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen - and something will happen one day. I also worry that it’s the motorist who would be blamed if they knocked a rider off their bike - but it’d actually be the cyclist that had caused it and they're the ones who would get injured.

“I just can't believe how many times I see cyclists doing it,” Christine added.

Lancashire Post cameras captured several instances of bike-riders - both food delivery workers and ordinary cyclists - travelling the wrong way along Fishergate, and also using its pavements, in the space of just 15 minutes on Friday afternoon.

Another food delivery biker risking confrontation with oncoming traffic on Fishergate

The highway code states that cyclists must not ride on the pavement.

Lancashire County Council told the Post that it has no enforcement powers in relation to cyclists. Lancashire Police did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.