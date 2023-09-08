News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Lancashire traffic: one hour delays on the M6 northbound between Lancaster and Broughton junctions

Motorists have been warned that there are long delays on the M6 northbound near Preston this afternoon (Friday, September 8).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is currently one lane (of three) closed between junction 32 and junction 33 near Bilsborrow north of Preston due to planned works.

At 1:32pm today, National Highways warned that this closure means there are delays of almost 60 minutes, causing approximately 12 miles of congestion back towards the M65 in Bamber Bridge.

The lane closure is due to bridge repair and waterproofing works, and it is in place between September 3 and the end of October.

Related topics:MotoristsLancashireLancasterPrestonNational HighwaysM65