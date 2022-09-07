News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight

There are motorway closures in Garstang and other areas of the North West overnight.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:58 pm

Tonight, between 21:00pm and 05:00am, the M6 northbound between junctions 32, the Broughton Interchange, to 33, the Hampson Green Interchange, will be closed.

The eight hour closure is part of National Highways’ planned road closures.

The M6 s closed between J32 and J33 northbound tonight.

The other North West road closures overnight, but between 21:00pm and 06:00am, are:

-The M57 northbound between Junction 1 to 3

-The M53 northbound between Junction 2 to 1

-The M56 eastbound between Junction 7 to 5

