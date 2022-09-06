French Bulldog dumped in Preston with horrific scalding burns finds forever home

Bruce, aged 8, was taken into the RSPCA Preston branch by a woman who said she found him shivering in a bush near a park in the Thorpe Lane area on February 18.

Staff rushed him to a vets for emergency treatment for his burns across his back which they think had occured two to three weeks earlier, with Bruce being left untreated and in pain throughout that time.

At the vets, Bruce was also found to have a scar on his right hind leg from an older injury.

8-year-old French Bulldog Bruce was found dumped in Preston with horrific scalding burns across his back.

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley immediately launched an investigation to trace the person responsible and the inquiry remains on-going.

Meanwhile, Bruce spent three months in the RSPCA’s care, before being fostered and then adopted by Leyland couple Jack and Angharad Brennan (both 27).

Angharad, a marketing assistant, said: “We never thought for a moment we would adopt the first dog we fostered - but we just fell for him!

“Bruce settled in straightaway and Jack really loves having Bruce as company while working from home and we both love taking him for walks, training him and getting doggy cuddles!

After being cared for at the RSCPA's Preston branch, Bruce was fostered and then adopted by Leyland couple Jack and Angharad Brennan.

“Despite his history, Bruce is so loving and trusting of all people. He is always eager to greet new people and get strokes and cuddles.”

Bruce underwent further treatment while in foster care with an operation to remove the scar tissue from his back as his fur was not growing and it could easily get scratched or sunburned.

The RSPCA branch financed this treatment and his fur is now growing back so it is hoped Bruce’s injuries will fully heal.

Tanay Barrett, branch administrator at Preston, said: “He is such a loveable and friendly dog you wouldn’t know he has endured such a traumatic experience.

Angharad said: “He loves going for walks in our local park, and he is learning new commands with consistent training. We are also slowly encouraging him to play with toys, as it seems that this is something he has sadly not had much experience with."

“Bruce stole our hearts and all the staff were very soft on him and he stayed in reception with them during the day - where he demanded cuddles and would stare at you if you stopped fussing with him.”

Emma is still keen to find out what happened to Bruce and anyone with further information is asked to call the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

As part of the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty fundraising campaign, they highlight that a staggering 44,427 reports of dog cruelty were made to the RSPCA involving 92,244 dogs last year- more than 10 an hour.

The RSPCA is worried more dogs will fall victim to abuse and abandonments due to a rise in pet ownership since the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis taking hold.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer said: “It is incredibly worrying that still in 2022 we are seeing this high level of cruelty towards animals.

“We’ve seen a rise in reports of beatings and with the increase in pet ownership and financial pressures growing we are sadly braced for a summer of suffering which is why we are calling on the public to help us Cancel Out Cruelty and help more animals like Bruce.”