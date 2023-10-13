Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police closed Penwortham Way after a driver lost control due to large amounts of mud on the road near the junction with Chain House Lane.

No one was injured in the crash but Lancashire Police closed the road while the hazardous mud was cleared to prevent further accidents.

It was reported that the mud was caused by tractors travelling along the road, which reopened shortly after midnight.

A police spokesperson said: “It was a damage only road traffic collision. The road was closed for several hours due to a large amount of mud needing to be cleared from the carriageway."

Earlier that evening, police warned motorists to avoid Penwortham Way and find alternative routes while Highways made the 60mph road safe.

A post on South Ribble Police Facebook page said: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on Penwortham Way, from the Chain House Lane junction going towards Flensburg Way.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision. This will remain closed for a number of hours.