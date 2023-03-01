News you can trust since 1886
Illegal immigrant driving BMW arrested in Preston

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after he was found behind the wheel of a new BMW in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:26pm

The white BMW was escorted off the M6 by police after its licence plate was flagged by the motorway patrols’ onboard ANPR camera this morning (Wednesday, March 1).

The driver was led off the motorway and pulled over in Preston New Road where he was questioned by officers.

They learned he had entered the country in the back of a lorry and had no licence or insurance.

He was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and his BMW seized and towed to a local police station.

An illegal immigrant driving a BMW was arrested for immigration offences and driving without a licence or insurance
