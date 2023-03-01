The white BMW was escorted off the M6 by police after its licence plate was flagged by the motorway patrols’ onboard ANPR camera this morning (Wednesday, March 1).

The driver was led off the motorway and pulled over in Preston New Road where he was questioned by officers.

They learned he had entered the country in the back of a lorry and had no licence or insurance.

He was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and his BMW seized and towed to a local police station.

