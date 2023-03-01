Emergency services were called to Lever House Lane in Farington after a young man was struck by a driver for a local takeaway at around 8.36pm on Sunday (February 26).

Lancashire Police described his injuries as ‘minor’ but said he was taken to hospital by ambulance to be ‘checked over’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added that no one has been arrested in connection with the crash near the junction with St Margaret’s Road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Lever House Lane in Farington after a young man was struck by a takeaway driver at around 8.36pm on Sunday (February 26)

The takeaway confirmed one of its driver was involved in the collision but was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lever House Lane was closed for around an hour while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.