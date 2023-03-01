News you can trust since 1886
Leyland takeaway driver involved in collision with young pedestrian

A pedestrian was knocked down by a takeaway driver in Leyland at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:14pm

Emergency services were called to Lever House Lane in Farington after a young man was struck by a driver for a local takeaway at around 8.36pm on Sunday (February 26).

Lancashire Police described his injuries as ‘minor’ but said he was taken to hospital by ambulance to be ‘checked over’.

The force added that no one has been arrested in connection with the crash near the junction with St Margaret’s Road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Lever House Lane in Farington after a young man was struck by a takeaway driver at around 8.36pm on Sunday (February 26)
The takeaway confirmed one of its driver was involved in the collision but was not injured.

Lever House Lane was closed for around an hour while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The takeaway car – a small, black Citroen – was later towed away by a recovery truck.

