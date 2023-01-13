Days before Christmas, Lancashire County Council revealed plans to run double-yellow lines along Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road. A letter to residents showed lines would also cover the beginnings of Hazel Grove and Hazel Avenue.

Photo Neil Cross; There are complaints about parking problems on Brindle Road and Withy Trees Avenue in Bamber Bridge

But such was the backlash from locals – worried about parking outside their homes and questioning how the issue wasn’t raised during the planning process – that the idea has been mothballed.

Now South Ribble Borough Council - whose leader claimed on social media they weren't consulted on the initial proposal - are being asked for ideas on how to improve the matter.

"Paused”

LCC have now formally announced that their proposals have been put on ice.

John Davies, Head of Highways at Lancashire County Council said: "It has been reported to us that there have been parking issues on the highway as a result overflow parking from the popular new sporting development on Withy Grove Playing Fields.

"The County Council developed a preliminary proposal for a parking Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), however, this initial proposal received overwhelming objections from members of the public and County Councillors and so we have paused this.

"Lancashire County Council have raised the parking issue with South Ribble Borough Council and are currently awaiting their views."

South Ribble Borough Council has been asked for a comment, but is yet to respond.

