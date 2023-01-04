Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre parking row: Here's why double yellows are being considered around £2.6m 'pitch hub'

Two new 3G football pitches opened last summer on land near Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, but their popularity has lead to parking problems in Brindle Road and surrounding residential streets.

WATCH here as freestyle football champion Liv Cooke checks out the new pitches

Photo Neil Cross; There are complaints about parking problems on Brindle Road and Withy Trees Avenue in Bamber Bridge

Days before Christmas, Lancashire County Council wrote to local residents, proposing the introduction of double yellow lines on Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road. The letter showed lines would also cover the beginnings of Hazel Grove and Hazel Avenue.

The letter said: "You may already be aware of the difficulties that are being experienced and it may be that the proposed measures will prove to resolve the problems that you have been experiencing. The Council is, nevertheless, consulting properties on Brindle Road and Withy Trees Avenue in Bamber Bridge to ensure that there is sufficient support for these measures in the area."

The letter sparked anger on social media, with people claiming it was "overkill" and questioning why this hadn't considered before the pitches were built.

Sam Farmer said: “Who on earth thought this was a good idea?

"We all know how chaotic the parking has been since the opening of the new football pitches but double yellow lines outside our houses?

“Inadequate parking provision on the park has resulted in this suggestion...Please, please if this is going to affect you object. Don't presume everyone else will its a short time frame so get on it.

"Imagine none of your friends or family being able to park outside your houses for the sake of a couple of hours on an odd Saturday morning.”

John Heaps said: "The whole project on Brindle road is a disaster. Traffic problem (speeding pollution etc), HGVs damaging /shaking old terraces on Collins Road. What a nightmare this is, should never have got planning permission.”

Janice Robinson said: “We too have emailed that we do not want double yellows outside our house. They just need more parking spaces on the park, there just isn’t enough.”

Councillors

Bamber Bridge East Councillor Clare Hunter said: “I definitely would say this is over kill by LCC. Yes people park recklessly for those couple of hours on a Saturday morning and maybe double yellows may assist there on Brindle Road, but I also agree traffic wardens are our best bet and we will continue pushing LCC for these.”

Councillor Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council and Bamber Bridge West councillor, said: “I can confirm that South Ribble Borough Council haven’t been consulted about this proposal and we will be objecting to it. The team are in the process of looking at a number of options to discuss locally."

So, what’s the latest?

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment by the Post but are yet to respond.

However, Coun Hunter has confirmed she has spoken to an LCC representative, and says that “action will now be postponed for the time being, allowing other options to be explored.”

