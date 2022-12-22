Heavy congestion on M6 after 'multi-vehicle crash' closes two lanes near Warrington
A “multi-vehicle crash” closed two lanes on the M6 northbound, resulting in 30-minute delays.
By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 4:24pm
The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 20 (Lymm) and 21 (Woolston) at approximately 3.20pm on Thursday (December 22).
Two out of four lanes were closed following the collision as recovery crews made their way to the scene.
“There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach so please allow extra time for your journey,” a spokesman for National Highways said.
Congestion was backing up to junction 19 (Tabley) following the closure.