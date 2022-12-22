Two lanes on the southbound M6 in Cumbria – and the slip road at junction 38 at Tebay – will close for barrier repairs this evening.

Both lanes of the junction 38 slip road at Tebay Interchange will close, whilst two of three lanes will be shut heading south from junctions 39 (Shap) to 37 (Kendal).

Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed, but lane 3 will remain open throughout the works.

Southbound lanes 1 and 2 on the M6 will close between junctions 39 and 37 from 7.30 pm (December 22) to 5am tomorrow (Friday, December 23)