M6 lane closures at Tebay could cause Christmas travel delays
There might be some Christmas travel delays on the M6 as motorway repairs get under way today (Thursday, December 22).
By Matthew Calderbank
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 10:16am
Two lanes on the southbound M6 in Cumbria – and the slip road at junction 38 at Tebay – will close for barrier repairs this evening.
Both lanes of the junction 38 slip road at Tebay Interchange will close, whilst two of three lanes will be shut heading south from junctions 39 (Shap) to 37 (Kendal).
Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed, but lane 3 will remain open throughout the works.