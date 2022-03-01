From Wednesday (March 2), Chorley Hospital staff can park at Morrisons in the town centre, where they can catch the 125 bus - free of charge - to the hospital entrance

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals have acquired 40 additional off-site parking spaces at Morrisons in Chorley for staff who work at Chorley District Hospital.

The area allocated for hospital staff is highlighted in yellow (see aerial picture of car park).

From tomorrow (Wednesday, March 2), staff can park in the allocated spaces and catch the regular 125 bus from the stop on the A6 opposite the supermarket.

The area allocated for Chorley District Hospital staff is highlighted in yellow. Pic: Google

The service will be free of charge for hospital staff and takes around 10 minutes, with the bus stopping right outside the hospital's main entrance.

A full timetable for the 125 bus can be found here.

The new minibus service runs from 12.15pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and allows visitors to park free of charge at Preston Business Centre before taking a direct five-minute shuttle journey to the hospital.

NHS bosses hope the new changes will help ease pressures on hospital car parks after losing a number of spaces to make way for the new Nightingale Covid hub.

