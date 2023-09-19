Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Vauxhall Astra van and a Nissan Qashqai collided in Guild Way at around 9.40pm on Sunday (September 17).

Police, four ambulances, one advanced paramedic, one response car and four fire engines attended the scene.

Three people were left trapped in the vehicles and were released by firefighters before being handed over to ambulance crews.

North West Ambulance Service later confirmed four people were hospitalised, and that three of them had suffered “major-trauma injuries”.

The road was closed in both directions while collision investigators attended. It reopened at around 2am.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash or caught the incident on dashcam to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1249 of September 17.