News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Conman posing as Lancashire Police officer attempts to steal money from woman in her 90s

A fraudster posing as a Lancashire Police officer attempted to steal money from a woman in her 90s in a telephone scam.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Darwen woman in her 90s received a call from a spoofed police telephone number on Friday (September 15).

A fraudster pretending to be a police officer told the woman that she had been the victim of bank fraud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The individual told the victim that she needed to go to her bank in Blackburn to withdraw some money, and a plain-clothes officer would help her move the funds into a different account.

A fraudster attempted to steal money from a woman in her 90s in a telephone scamA fraudster attempted to steal money from a woman in her 90s in a telephone scam
A fraudster attempted to steal money from a woman in her 90s in a telephone scam
Most Popular

The victim did not go to the bank.

Read More
Man charged after teenager’s ear bitten during attack at pub

At 1.15pm on Friday, a woman in Blackburn received a call from a man posing as a police officer named Martin Anderson.

He gave her a fake collar number and log number and stated her credit card had been fraudulently used.

The scammer asked for her credit card details but the woman did not provide any information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police confirmed they do not have an officer by that name.

A spokesman for the force said: “We wanted to highlight these cases to show you how sophisticated these fraudsters can be and to warn you about the scams that are out there.

“We are doing everything in our power to identify these people and, where possible, put them before the courts.

“We would just ask that you make everyone you know aware of these scams – especially any elderly relatives or neighbours – to ensure they don’t become victim to one of them.”

For more information and crime prevention advice, visit https://orlo.uk/6mOcX.