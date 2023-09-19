Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Darwen woman in her 90s received a call from a spoofed police telephone number on Friday (September 15).

A fraudster pretending to be a police officer told the woman that she had been the victim of bank fraud.

The individual told the victim that she needed to go to her bank in Blackburn to withdraw some money, and a plain-clothes officer would help her move the funds into a different account.

The victim did not go to the bank.

At 1.15pm on Friday, a woman in Blackburn received a call from a man posing as a police officer named Martin Anderson.

He gave her a fake collar number and log number and stated her credit card had been fraudulently used.

The scammer asked for her credit card details but the woman did not provide any information.

Lancashire Police confirmed they do not have an officer by that name.

A spokesman for the force said: “We wanted to highlight these cases to show you how sophisticated these fraudsters can be and to warn you about the scams that are out there.

“We are doing everything in our power to identify these people and, where possible, put them before the courts.

“We would just ask that you make everyone you know aware of these scams – especially any elderly relatives or neighbours – to ensure they don’t become victim to one of them.”