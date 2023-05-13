Officers were called to a collision on the A59 Northway, at the junction with Swan Lane, at around 4.20pm on Friday (May 12).

A man riding an electric bike entered the carriageway before a Renault Megane crashed into an Audi A3 travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Renault, a man in his 30s from Burscough, suffered cuts and bruising.

Officers were called to a collision on the A59 Northway, at the junction with Swan Lane (Credit: Google)

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 50s from Lydiate, also suffered cuts and bruises.

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger in the Audi, suffered a serious leg injury.

A second passenger, aged 15, suffered back injuries.

Both girls were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The cyclist, aged in his 60s from Aintree, was not injured.

The road was closed for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police on Saturday (May 13) urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.