Motorist caught napping on hard shoulder of M6 was nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit

A drink-driver was caught napping on the hard shoulder of the M6 after being spotted weaving between lanes.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Motorists reported the driver of a Ford Fiesta after spotting them weaving between lanes on the M6.

Patrols located the car on the hard shoulder near junction 21 (Woolston) and found the driver had pulled over for a nap.

A drink-driver was arrested after being caught napping on the hard shoulder of the M6 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)A drink-driver was arrested after being caught napping on the hard shoulder of the M6 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)
A drink-driver was arrested after being caught napping on the hard shoulder of the M6 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)
They were subsequently caught nearly twice the drink-drive limit and arrested at the scene.

“The driver is now napping in a safer environment,” a spokesman for North West Motorway Police said.