Four people hospitalised with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash closes road for nine hours near Blackburn

Four people were hospitalised with serious injuries and a road was closed for nine hours after two cars collided in Wilpshire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

A BMW 118 collided with a Mercedes A200 which was travelling in the opposite direction in Parsonage Road at around 9.40pm on Monday night (March 20).

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 20s – suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision.

A teenage boy travelling in the BMW also suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, and another man in his 20s suffered a broken pelvis, ribs and vertebrae.

The driver of the Mercedes – a woman in her 40s – suffered a fractured vertebrae and ankle.

The families of those injured are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “This was a serious collision which left four people in hospital, one of whom has life-changing injuries.

Four people were hospitalised with serious injuries after a car crash on Parsonage Road, Wilpshire (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“An investigation has been launched and we are working hard to establish what occurred.

“We are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles in the moments before it happened to get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or other footage showing the area around the collision.”

The road was closed until around 7am on Tuesday morning (March 21) while collision investigators attended the scene.

Anybody with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1305 of March 20.

Alternatively, information can be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

