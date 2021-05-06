'Five miles of congestion' on M65 after crash closes carriageway near Blackburn

A crash closed the M65 westbound between junctions 3 (Brimmicroft Interchange) and 2 (Clayton Brook Interchange) at around 4.05pm today (May 6).

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

One lane has since been opened following the collision, but severe congestion has been reported between junctions 3 and 5 (Guide Interchange).

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 5 miles of congestion on the M65 westbound between J5 and J3 near Blackburn, adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times.

"Please plan ahead if travelling this evening."

Motorists have been warned of 60 minute delays and have been advised to find alternative routes if possible.

Five miles of congestion was reported on the M65 following a crash. (Credit: AA)

