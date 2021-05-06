Rapist dragged woman into woods before subjecting her to 'violent physical attack' near Preston

Connor Fearon has been jailed for 10 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, May 6).

The 25-year-old admitted charges of rape, sexual assault by penetration and attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Det Sgt Mark Nelson, of Lancaster CID, said: "Connor Fearon is clearly a dangerous man and I am satisfied that today's sentence reflects the gravity of the offending and will protect the public for some time to come."

Officers said Connor lured the vulnerable woman to a deserted bridleway in Catterallin the early hours of the morning of December 19 2020.

Fearon then launched a "sustained and violent physical attack" on the woman, during which he told her that she deserved to die.

He then produced a rope and put it around the victims' neck before raping her.

Neighbours heard the woman's screams and called police who rushed to the area to find her severely traumatised.

Fearon had made off but was subsequently identified and arrested.

A length of rope was recovered at the scene along with yellow cable ties.

A search was carried out at Fearon's address and similar rope and cable ties were recovered from a shed at his home address.

Fearon launched a "sustained and violent physical attack".

"This must have been an absolutely terrifying and traumatic experience for the victim and I can only dread to think what may have happened had her screams not been heard," Det Sgt Mark Nelson added.

