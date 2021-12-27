Firefighters give first aid to one person after three-vehicle smash in Clitheroe

Two fire engines from Clitheroe and Great Harwood attended the crash in Littlemoor Road at around 5.40am today (December 27).

Firefighters administered first aid to one casualty before placing them into the care of paramedics.

Crews also worked to isolate the battery in one vehicle to make the scene safe.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.

