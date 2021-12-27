Car bursts into flames in residential Preston street on Boxing Day
Firefighters were called to extinguish a car after it caught alight in Preston on Boxing Day.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:04 am
One fire engine from Preston attended the scene in Nevett Street shortly after 10.50pm on Sunday, December 26.
Firefighters used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the car.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
