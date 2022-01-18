At around 1.30pm on Saturday (January 15), police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto motorbike in Garstang Road, St Michael's.

The rider of the motorbike – who has since been named as Iain Hamilton (pictured), 49, from Preston – was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Today (Tuesday, January 18), his heartbroken family have paid tribute to "a loving, devoted and compassionate family man".

They said: "He had a very busy household with his four children who he raised with his wife Sarah, along with many little furry friends over the years.

"He used his childhood experiences and current interest to shape his family and did so with the many hobbies his children did with him by their side.

"He lived a very full and active life with many hobbies such as creating his own music through his young influence of techno and underground dance.

"His love for freedom through his motorbikes and wild camping, particularly in the Lakes, the Yorkshire Dales and the Galloway Forest.

"He was known by many in and around Preston and was always a friendly face on Moor Park when he was walking his dog, running or cycling."

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the fatal crash and are asking anybody with information to get in touch.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Iain’s family and friends and we send them our deepest condolences.

"We are continuing to piece together exactly what occurred and are asking anybody who witnessed it, or who captured all or part of it on CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0716 of January 15, 2022.