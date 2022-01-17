Pedestrian suffers 'major injuries' after being hit by car in Preston city centre

A man was hospitalised with "major injuries" after being struck by a car in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:46 pm

A Citroen DS struck a pedestrian in Ring Way near Lune Street at around 2.20pm on Saturday (January 15).

The pedestrian - a man in his 20s - suffered "major-trauma related injuries," according to the North West Ambulance Service.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "We were called at shortly after 2:30pm to the report of a collision between a Citroen DS and a pedestrian (a man).

"Pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected pelvic injuries."

A pedestrian suffered "major injuries" after being struck by a car in Preston city centre (Credit: Google)
