Pedestrian suffers 'major injuries' after being hit by car in Preston city centre
A man was hospitalised with "major injuries" after being struck by a car in Preston city centre.
A Citroen DS struck a pedestrian in Ring Way near Lune Street at around 2.20pm on Saturday (January 15).
The pedestrian - a man in his 20s - suffered "major-trauma related injuries," according to the North West Ambulance Service.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "We were called at shortly after 2:30pm to the report of a collision between a Citroen DS and a pedestrian (a man).
"Pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected pelvic injuries."
