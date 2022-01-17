A Citroen DS struck a pedestrian in Ring Way near Lune Street at around 2.20pm on Saturday (January 15).

The pedestrian - a man in his 20s - suffered "major-trauma related injuries," according to the North West Ambulance Service.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "We were called at shortly after 2:30pm to the report of a collision between a Citroen DS and a pedestrian (a man).

"Pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected pelvic injuries."

