Family pay tribute to popular Preston biker killed in Cumbria crash
The family of a Preston biker who died after a crash in Cumbria last week have paid tribute to "a lovely, gentle man" who would "help anybody".
Terry Derbyshire, 77, from Ingol, Preston, was riding his BMW motorcycle along the A686 when it collided with a Dacia Sandero shortly before 10.30am on Saturday, August 14.
Paying tribute to his life, Mr Derbyshire’s heartbroken family said: "We would like to thank the police and paramedics in Cumbria for their assistance at the scene of the accident and to staff at the RVI Newcastle upon Tyne and the Great North Air Ambulance crew for their care and dedication.
"We would also like to acknowledge the comfort given by his biking buddies.
"Terry was a keen mason and biker and a member of SLAM (South Lancs Advanced Motorists).
"He was a lovely, gentle man who gave his help willingly to anyone who needed it and his loss will be deeply felt by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, brother and his many friends."
Cumbria Police said an investigation is ongoing and the force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact PC 2471 Kitchin or Sgt 1929 Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group on 101.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.