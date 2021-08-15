Preston man killed in Cumbria crash

The 77-year-old man, from the Preston area, died from his injuries after his BMW motorcycle collided with a Dacia Sandero car on the A686 near Langwathby at 10.27am.

The occupants of the Dacia were uninjured.

The road was closed for five hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Anyone that has any information regarding the collision is asked to contact PC 2471 Kitchin or Sgt 1929 Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group on 101.

