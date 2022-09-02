Family pay tribute to biker who died in A59 crash near Clitheroe McDonald’s
The family of a motorcyclist who died on the A59 near Clitheroe last weekend have paid tribute to him.
William ‘Bill’ Scott, 71, was taken to hospital after reports of a crash near McDonald’s at 1.45pm on Saturday (August 27) but was sadly pronounced dead later.
Following the crash, police appealed for information to establish what happened on the A59 which led to his tragic death.
In an update today (Friday, September 2), Lancashire Police said investigators now believe Mr Scott died from natural causes.
Most Popular
-
1
Mystery fireball spotted in the sky above Preston
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Chorley Police issue public statement as teenage attacks, first covered by the Post, gain BBC attention
-
4
A59 Brockholes Brow in Preston to reopen after 5 week works closure
-
5
Brockholes Brow speed camera van greets drivers as A59 reopens in Preston
A file will be sent to HM Coroner, said the force.
Read More
Family tribute
Paying tribute, his family said: “Bill was an avid motorbike enthusiast and had always ridden bikes since the age of 16.
“Usually referred to by his friends as ‘Darth’ or ‘Vader’ as he was a tall bloke always dressed in black motorbike gear from head to toe.
“Described by his friends as one of the last big hitters, a gladiator till the end.