Family pay tribute to biker who died in A59 crash near Clitheroe McDonald’s

The family of a motorcyclist who died on the A59 near Clitheroe last weekend have paid tribute to him.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:50 pm

William ‘Bill’ Scott, 71, was taken to hospital after reports of a crash near McDonald’s at 1.45pm on Saturday (August 27) but was sadly pronounced dead later.

Following the crash, police appealed for information to establish what happened on the A59 which led to his tragic death.

In an update today (Friday, September 2), Lancashire Police said investigators now believe Mr Scott died from natural causes.

Bill Scott, 71, died in hospital after his bike was involved a collision on the A59 near Clitheroe on Saturday, August 27

A file will be sent to HM Coroner, said the force.

Family tribute

Paying tribute, his family said: “Bill was an avid motorbike enthusiast and had always ridden bikes since the age of 16.

“Usually referred to by his friends as ‘Darth’ or ‘Vader’ as he was a tall bloke always dressed in black motorbike gear from head to toe.

“Described by his friends as one of the last big hitters, a gladiator till the end.

“This has come as a shock to all his friends and family and will be sorely missed.”

