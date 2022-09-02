Digger seen by police on M6 at Lancaster with bucket scraping road and unsafe load
A digger was seen by police driving north on the M6 at Lancaster with the bucket from the digger scraping the road surface.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:54 pm
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “This was seen being driven north on M6 at Lancaster with the bucket from the digger scraping the road surface.
"Numerous things wrong but the headlines are unsafe load, over width on movement order (fourth one provided, a form to be completed when wishing to make an abnormal loads movement by road) and various loose items on the bed.”
