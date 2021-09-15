Emergency services rush to single-vehicle crash in Preston

Two fire engines from Preston attended a single-vehicle collision in Haighton Green Lane at around 11.15pm last night (September 14).

North West Ambulance Service were also called to the scene "but weren't required to take anyone to the hospital," a spokesman said.

Firefighters used a decontamination pack and small tools to make the scene safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were in attendance for 20 minutes.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.